5 vehicles involved in I-10 crashes that sent man to hospital in helicopter

A man was taken from the scene of an accident on Interstate 10 in a Life Flight helicopter Saturday after he was ejected from a vehicle, a Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman said, and it led to accidents involving four other vehicles.
The man lost control of his vehicle while he was driving westbound near the 30-mile marker at 7:30 p.m., MHP Spokesman Chase Elkins said, and the driver was ejected into the median after the car struck a guard rail.
The vehicle landed on the Interstate into oncoming traffic, Elkins said, and two other drivers struck it. One driver collided with the empty vehicle head on, and the other driver rear ended the vacant vehicle.
Then, Elkins said, another driver parked his or her vehicle on the left shoulder of the interstate to check on the man who was lying in the median, and another driver struck that vehicle.
Elkins said the man ejected from his vehicle was the only person injured in the crash. He was taken by helicopter to University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, and a driver on the scene filmed a video of the helicopter leaving the crash site with the victim.
Elkins said the victim suffered serious injuries.
Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were blocked for more than an hour, Elkins said, but they reopened around 9 p.m.
The accident is still under investigation.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
