Pass Christian gift shop closing, but it’s not what you think

The Purple Pelican, a popular gift shop, is closing.
Owner Jennifer Burke announced the closing — with a 50 percent off sale on anything “not nailed down” — on The Purple Pelican Facebook page.
She said the economy has nothing to do with her decision to close. The shop is doing well. She opened it five years ago as a creative outlet after retiring from Pass Christian Isles Gold Club.
For the past 18 months, Burke has been working full time for the Krewe of Bacchus in New Orleans. Organizing Mardi Gras events year-round has proven to be all the creative outlet Burke needs. Running a shop in her hometown, she said, was becoming too much work.
She’ll miss all her customers, but Burke isn’t going anywhere. She will continue to live in Pass Christian and run her accounting business.
“Just one less iron in the fire,” she said.
The store, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, will close by the end of the month or when all the merchandise is gone, whichever comes first.
