Portable heater fire a cold weather warning, fire chief says

A portable heater is believed to be the cause of a fire that damaged a mobile home Thursday on 28th Street, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.
A woman was home when the fire started in a bedroom about 12:30 p.m., but the she managed to escape, Sullivan said.
One room had heavy fire damage and there was smoke damages throughout the home, but no one was injured, he said.
Investigation continues to determine how the portable heater caught fire.
“With cold weather coming, it serves as a reminder that people should be extra careful in using a portable heater,” Sullivan said.
“Make sure your heater is in good working order, has no frayed cords and don’t plug it in to an extension cord. And make sure you give plenty of space around it. Keep it away from bedding and curtains and such.”
The Long Beach Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and American Medical Response joined a Harrison County Fire Service crew at the scene.
