Keesler couple married at Biloxi Lighthouse honored as they leave town

Tech. Sgts. Brian and Amanda Margavich were married at the top of the Biloxi Lighthouse in 2001. They’ve helped decorate and care for the landmark since then, but now are moving away to be stationed in South Carolina, where more lighthouses likely await them.
Along with the daughters Haley and Hannah, they were honored Tuesday for their volunteer hours to the city and congratulated by their commanders and co-workers at Keesler Air Force Base and city officials.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich declared it “Margavich Day” in the city and said, “In the years that the family has volunteered their time, the Margaviches have decorated the lighthouse for various holidays and events and have ensured that the light continued to shine bright each and every night.”
Brian Margavich said he’s been fascinated with lighthouses since he was 5 years old and has visited 82 of the beacons so far. The family moved away from Biloxi for a few years and when they returned, they continued volunteering to care for the lighthouse.
They will be stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina.
In other action at Tuesday’s meeting, the Biloxi council:
▪ Approved Phase 1 of Emerald Lake Estates, a 14-lot phase of a 130-lot subdivision at Hudson-Krohn Road
▪ Approved Phase 2 of Reunion Place, containing 30 single-family lots and 12 townhouses on Popp’s Ferry Road
▪ Requested an additional $9 million Economic Development Highway Program Grant or alternative state funding to complete the East Biloxi Transportation Loop from Back Bay Boulevard to U.S. 90.
