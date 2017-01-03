Missing woman, 19, last seen one week ago in Biloxi

Police have asked for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen pushing a baby stroller one week ago.
IiLeah Lee disappeared the night of Dec. 27, Biloxi Police Officer Michael Wheeler said.
She was last seen about 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of U.S. 90, also known as Beach Boulevard. The the area between Veterans and McDonnell avenues.
She had a backpack that was camouflage, but she did not have a baby with her.
Lee was wearing a red T-shirt, black leggings and a black beanie and may have been in a white Ford Fusion, believed to be an older-model, four-door car, Wheeler said.
She is 5 feet tall, weighs about 145 pounds and has dark hair and blown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wheeler at 228-702-3054, the Biloxi Police Department criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112 or police dispatchers at 228-392-0641.
Or email the Biloxi criminal intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or give a tip online to Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
