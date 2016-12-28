If you drive over the Wilkes Bridge to get home, choose another way

Motorists will need to take an alternate route instead of traveling Cowan-Lorraine Road north of Pass Road.
The Wilkes Bridge, the second bridge north of Pass Road on Lorraine Road, has been in the open position since early afternoon. Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said workers have been performing maintenance on the bridge. An officer assigned to traffic control reported at 3:30 p.m. that there was no power to the bridge.
Bromen said at 4:20 p.m. that the bridge is still open. He said the best alternate routes would be U.S. 49 to the west in Gulfport, or Popp’s Ferry Road to the east in Biloxi.
