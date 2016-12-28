Police want help to find missing Biloxi woman

Police have asked the public’s help to find 28-year-old Christy Bulla, last seen on Monday.
Bulla has medical issues and is sought as a welfare concern, Biloxi Police Officer Michael Wheeler said. No foul play is suspected, he said.
Bulla was last seen about 7:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Greystone Drive.
She was wearing leggings with a blue flower print and a beige and red plaid shirt.
She is 5-feet-2, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She walks with a limp, Wheeler said.
Anyone with information about her is asked to call Wheeler at 228-702-3054, the Biloxi Police Department’s criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112, or police dispatchers at 228-392-0641.
Or give a tip by emailing the criminal intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or or Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers@gmail.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
