December 28, 2016 3:27 PM

Police want help to find missing Biloxi woman

By Robin Fitzgerald

Police have asked the public’s help to find 28-year-old Christy Bulla, last seen on Monday.

Bulla has medical issues and is sought as a welfare concern, Biloxi Police Officer Michael Wheeler said. No foul play is suspected, he said.

Bulla was last seen about 7:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Greystone Drive.

She was wearing leggings with a blue flower print and a beige and red plaid shirt.

She is 5-feet-2, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She walks with a limp, Wheeler said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Wheeler at 228-702-3054, the Biloxi Police Department’s criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112, or police dispatchers at 228-392-0641.

Or give a tip by emailing the criminal intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or or Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers@gmail.com.

