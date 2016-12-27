Fire chief says driver removed from car after more than 30 minutes

One person was injured in an accident Tuesday in Harrison County.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said a sport utility vehicle on Arcadia Farm Road left the road and hit a tree. Sullivan said it took about 35 minutes to remove the driver from the silver Honda Pilot. Sullivan said the condition of the driver, who was taken to a hospital, is not known but that the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Fire departments from Pass Christian and the Air National Guard’s Combat Readiness Training Center assisted Harrison County with the accident.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause.
