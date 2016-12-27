Here’s what to do with this year’s Christmas trees

Although Christmas doesn’t officially end until Jan. 9 — because Epiphany begins Jan. 10 — many people across the Coast are ready to take down their Douglas firs and make way for things such as a Mardi Gras wreath or the Valentine’s Day decorations.
But what to do with this year’s dried and withered Christmas tree? The short is answer is to recycle them. And if you live in Harrison County, you have a plethora of options on where to dispose of your tree.
Mississippi Power and the Harrison County Beautification Commission have a recycling program that lasts through Jan. 15. The trees will be picked up and then used for mulch for area flower beds.
Drop-off spots in Harrison County are:
Gulfport — Mississippi Power Plant Watson on Cowan-Lorraine Road and the Courthouse Road Pier
Biloxi — U.S. 90 at Rodenburg Avenue
Long Beach — The harbor
Pass Christian — The harbor
More information on the recycling program can be found by calling 228-214-1405. The service is free. Remove all of your ornaments and lights from the trees before they are dropped off.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
