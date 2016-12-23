They went to dinner at a Pass steak house and met a celebrity

Natalie Smith and her boyfriend, Marcelo DeSousa, wanted to have a special night together, but they didn’t think they would end their dinner by meeting a celebrity.
The couple was dining at Whiskey Prime, the new steak house at Hotel Whiskey in downtown Pass Christian, when they noticed a family finishing up their meal at a table nearby. One person at the table was Robin Roberts, the “Good Morning America” anchor who calls Pass Christian her hometown.
Smith said as Roberts was leaving, many people in the restaurant stopped her and asked for a photo. Smith and DeSousa snagged a shot, too.
“She didn’t mind a bit,” Smith said. “She must have sat in the restaurant an extra 20 minutes just to take pictures.”
Smith said Roberts was very nice and gracious.
Roberts, who lives in New York City, is home visiting family for the holidays, she said earlier in the week on Instagram. Her sister Dorothy owns Robin’s Nest in the Pass on Davis Avenue.
