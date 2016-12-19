“It’s a natural, trains and Christmas go well together”

Cindy Dantzler Hammond, her son, Philip Shearer and her sister Susan Dantzler Armagost recall their youth visiting family at the historic Redding house in Biloxi. The family gathered there to throw their mother a birthday party there.
World War II veteran William Allen married Jamie Simpson Shubert on Sunday, November 20, 2016, at the chapel on the grounds of the Armed Forced Retirement Home in Gulfport. The couple shares how they first met before taking their vows.
Biloxi resident Martha Broussard describes how a dog that was staying at her home attacked brothers Bentley Fontan, 5, and Jaxon Ronsonet, 15, on November 10, 2016. Ronsonet's injuries were so serious that he had to be lifted to Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He is in intensive care and at risk of losing his leg.