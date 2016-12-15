Pick up a special gift from D’Iberville firefighters Friday

They go into homes filled with smoke to rescue families when fires erupt. Now they’re giving away something special for the holiday season, and D’Iberville firefighters are inviting the community to their house.
D’Iberville Fire Lt. Weldon Gallé said PetSmart gave the fire department over 1,000 new stuffed animals to give away. The furry friends are all brand new, Gallé said, and they each wear a scarf with the year 2016 embroidered on it.
Gallé asks that people come to the station on Lamey Bridge Road next to Rudy Moran Baseball Field park to pick up stuffed animals from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Any stuffed animals remaining will be donated to Toys For Tots, Gallé said. Gallé decided to handout the toys to the community first before firefighters donated them.
“We love Toys For Tots, and I want to know who the things are going to,” Gallé said. “It’s easier for us to try to give them out to our local people. If we can get them to some of our local families, that would be nice.”
The D’Iberville Fire Department members often do what they can to give back, Gallé said. Some crew members rang a Salvation Army bell at a local Wal-Mart all day Saturday and raised $2,700 for the organization.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
