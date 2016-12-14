Gulfport police chasing barefoot suspect near Canal Road

Gulfport Police are searching for a suspect in the Canal Road area near Interstate-10, public information officer Josh Bromen said.
Bromen could not confirm why the man is being sought by police.
The chase started in a vehicle, but became a foot chase after the person of interest crashed his vehicle near Canal Road.
The suspect is barefoot. Gulfport Police and deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the man along the 1-10 corridor from Canal Road exit to the outlet mall in Gulfport.
The Sun Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
