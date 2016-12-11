Courthouse Road is about to get a whole new look

Courthouse Road should look a lot better in a year.
The city is about to advertise for bids to repave and landscape, plus add medians, sidewalks and decorative lighting to the busy commercial thoroughfare between Pass Road and U.S. 90.
About $6 million is budgeted for the work.
Engineering Director Kris Riemann said a 10 foot-wide path will be added to the east side of Courthouse, from the beach to Pass Road, for pedestrians and bikes. A pedestrian traffic signal will be added at 33rd Street for Gulfport High School students.
A sidewalk also will run on the road’s west side, north of Perry Street to Pass. Raised medians with turning bays will be added south of Perry.
Riemann said the improvements were designed to fit within the city’s existing rights of way.
He said 80 percent of funding is from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, with the city paying 20 percent from a bond issue. Gulf Regional Planning Commission administers the federal funding from MDOT, which has approved the plans.
Decorative lights will be like the ones on U.S. 90.
Riemann expects the project to go out for bids before year’s end and said it should be finished in a year.
Comments