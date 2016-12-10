'No fire, no disaster is going to stop the work of God'

Arson thought to be the cause of fire at Hillside Baptist Church.
Tim Isbell Sun Herald

Harrison County

Body of Pass Christian fisherman found

Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks describes efforts to find a man who witnesses said fell off the seawall while fishing at the Pass Christian Harbor on Tuesday. The body of Anthony Edward Palode, 60, of Pass Christian was found Wednesday morning.

Editor's Choice Videos