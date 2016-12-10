'No fire, no disaster is going to stop the work of God'

World War II veteran William Allen married Jamie Simpson Shubert on Sunday, November 20, 2016, at the chapel on the grounds of the Armed Forced Retirement Home in Gulfport. The couple shares how they first met before taking their vows.
Biloxi resident Martha Broussard describes how a dog that was staying at her home attacked brothers Bentley Fontan, 5, and Jaxon Ronsonet, 15, on November 10, 2016. Ronsonet's injuries were so serious that he had to be lifted to Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He is in intensive care and at risk of losing his leg.
Brothers Jimmy and Danny Miller of Shade Tree Airstrip in Gulfport fly their World War II military training planes on Thursday, November 10, 2016. The planes were used to train pilots during World War II and are rare to still be flying.
Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks describes efforts to find a man who witnesses said fell off the seawall while fishing at the Pass Christian Harbor on Tuesday. The body of Anthony Edward Palode, 60, of Pass Christian was found Wednesday morning.