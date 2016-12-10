These Long Beach kids hope they’re on Santa’s nice list

They waited not-so patiently Saturday for the man in red to arrive.
And while the children anticipated the arrival of Santa, they enjoyed pancakes and sausage while their parents and guardians sipped on coffee and energy drinks. The fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church was filled with excitement as the Long Beach Christmas on the Avenue was underway.
After enjoying a delicious breakfast with Ol’ St. Nick, participants moved the celebration to the Harper McCaughan Town Green where vendors where set up along Jeff Davis Avenue in the heart of downtown Long Beach.
But while they waited for Santa to arrive at the pancake breakfast, the good boys and girls in attendance had plenty of time to think about their Christmas wish lists.
Ethan Bullot: Age 9
“I’m going to ask Santa for an X-Box.”
Eva Buch: Age 9
“I want a kitty for Christmas.”
Lola Moreno: Age 7
“I’m going to ask Santa to bring me some books.”
Hannah Walters: Age 9
“I want Santa to bring me a picture of him and Mrs. Claus and all of the reindeer and some of his elves.”
Bridley Walter: Age 11
“I want some new rollerblades.”
Skylar Galarza: Age 7
“I want a Monster High Alive Doll.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
