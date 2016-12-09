She thought she would be watching him get an award. Surprise!

1:01 'Good and tacky' Pause

1:29 'Something different' in downtown Gulfport

9:05 The untold story of the Katrina Dolphins -- from Gulfport to Atlantis

0:49 Coast Roast coming to Gulfport

1:49 “The geese were so thick on Goose Point…you could spit and hit the geese.”

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival