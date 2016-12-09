Has Billy Hewes discovered a new ‘tacky’ Christmas trend?

He said he was cold, but everybody in the audience knew Mayor Billy Hewes was building up to one of his punch lines.
He was delivering his annual address Friday at a breakfast sponsored by the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce, wearing bright green pants and matching tie. They looked a little off with his dark business jacket.
His remark about the chill was an audience member’s cue to bring out a new jacket. Hewes slipped into the jacket, printed with toy Christmas soldiers dressed in bright green, red, yellow and blue that stood out on a white background.
“Good and tacky,” he pronounced his attire and then proceeded to deliver his speech to a packed house at Island View Casino Resort.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments