Fishbone Alley to host ‘Christmas Vacation’ for free on Friday

Clark and Ellen will be there, as will Audrey and Rusty Three. Aunt Bethany and Uncle Lewis will make an appearance, and, yes, Cousin Eddie will most definitely be around.
The whole “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” gang will invade Downtown Gulfport’s Fishbone Alley on Friday, Dec. 9 as the city will hold a free screening of the film. The holiday festivities start at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m. Bring your own chairs and with temperatures expected to dip into the 30s, you may also want to bring some blankets.
The film will be shown on the same big screen that is used for Cinema by The Shore events in Jones Park
Gulfport spokesman Chris Vignes said there will also be Off-Key Caroling from 6-7:45 p.m. in all of the downtown restaurants as well as a tacky sweater competition. Drink and food specials will be available at participating restaurants.
“We’re looking forward to having a party and what better way to do that than with ‘Christmas Vacation’ and tacky sweaters,” Vignes said.
There will also be live music in several downtown venues.
• Bucky and Friends in Fishbone Alley
6 p.m.
• Lowry Hamner at SeaGrapes
7 p.m.
• Lisa Mills at Murky Waters
8 p.m.
• John Brinson Trio at 13th St. Bistro
8:30 p.m.
