Looking for treasures? A new discount store is coming to the Coast

Habitat for Humanity is bringing its popular ReStore to the Mississippi Coast.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Habitat will open a ReStore in March on U.S. 49 in North Gulfport. ReStores sell furniture, appliances, building materials and other household merchandise at a discount. Some of the merchandise is used and some is new.
“We’re completely dependent on the generosity of the donors in our market,” said store manager Wesley Griffin, who previously managed a ReStore in New Orleans. “Every Habitat ReStore looks different.”
Habitat spent almost $1 million on its property, which includes two buildings. All interior walls have been knocked out of the 20,000-square-foot building where the ReStore will reside. A smaller building next door is being used for storage.
The property, once home to a Volkswagen dealership, has been vacant about 10 years.
In this region, Habitat has ReStores in New Orleans, Mandeville, Baton Rouge, Mobile and Pensacola. The Gulfport ReStore will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Griffin said the stores offer three benefits: saving landfill space, providing affordable home-improvement materials and funding Habitat’s mission to build affordable housing.
At a ReStore, a customer can pay $150 for a basic refrigerator in good condition, as opposed to hundreds for a new one. Retailers and contractors sometimes donate new items for the tax break, or because they don’t want to store them or pay for disposal. Residents will be able to drop off donations at a side entrance without leaving their cars.
“We have all these essentials, but we’re also going to have really funky stuff,” Griffin said. “We’ll be a great place for treasure hunting.”
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Habitat ReStore donations
Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast plans a March opening for its ReStore in Gulfport. To schedule a donation for pickup, email store manager Wesley Griffin at wgriffin@hfhmgc.org, or call Habitat during regular office hours at 228-678-9100.
