December 2, 2016 5:00 PM

Things are getting jazzy in Fishbone Alley

By Justin Mitchell

Who knew funky Fishbone Alley could be jazzed up even more?

A pair of local artists spent their day painting doors of 13th Street Jazz Bistro on Thursday in preparation for a Friday ribbon-cutting.

Gulfport city spokesman Chris Vignes said Jesse Blalock and Kelsey Wishik each painted a side door of the club that leads into Fishbone Alley.

Blalock’s door features a variety of faces, patterns and colors joined by a not-so-straight line that covers the door from corner to corner.

The focal point of Wishik’s door is a striking eye that will surely draw viewers who are walking through the alley.

Fishbone Alley opened in downtown Gulfport in October, just in time for Cruisin’ The Coast.

