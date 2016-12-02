Things are getting jazzy in Fishbone Alley

Who knew funky Fishbone Alley could be jazzed up even more?
A pair of local artists spent their day painting doors of 13th Street Jazz Bistro on Thursday in preparation for a Friday ribbon-cutting.
Gulfport city spokesman Chris Vignes said Jesse Blalock and Kelsey Wishik each painted a side door of the club that leads into Fishbone Alley.
Blalock’s door features a variety of faces, patterns and colors joined by a not-so-straight line that covers the door from corner to corner.
The focal point of Wishik’s door is a striking eye that will surely draw viewers who are walking through the alley.
Fishbone Alley opened in downtown Gulfport in October, just in time for Cruisin’ The Coast.
