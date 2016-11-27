Asgard Toy Run gathers gifts for Coast children

Bikers celebrate 32 years of fellowship and gift giving on Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Tim Isbell Sun Herald

Harrison County

Why bald is beautiful for two Gulfport girls

Laqueria "Brittany" Washington found support in her best friend, Shaniquel McCoy, and thousands of Facebook followers as she battled a rare form of cancer, called Choriocarcinoma, this year. Most recently McCoy shaved her head to mark the end of Washington's chemotherapy.

Harrison County

See Gulfport teen's touching homecoming invitation

Gulfport High student Garrett Waldrop surprised his girlfriend, Samantha Bell, with a special homecoming invite. Bell has been battling leukemia and even though she's currently in remission she has to go to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans four or five days a week for chemotherapy. Waldrop's special invite was a way to cheer her up on a day she was home in Gulfport.

Editor's Choice Videos