Asgard Toy Run gathers gifts for Coast children

Biloxi resident Martha Broussard describes how a dog that was staying at her home attacked brothers Bentley Fontan, 5, and Jaxon Ronsonet, 15, on November 10, 2016. Ronsonet's injuries were so serious that he had to be lifted to Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. He is in intensive care and at risk of losing his leg.
Brothers Jimmy and Danny Miller of Shade Tree Airstrip in Gulfport fly their World War II military training planes on Thursday, November 10, 2016. The planes were used to train pilots during World War II and are rare to still be flying.
Air Force Tech Sgt. Casey Richardson surprised his daughter with an early return from his deployment in Afghanistan. Her school, Popp’s Ferry Elementary School in Biloxi, Miss., staged a program that set up the surprise.
Laqueria "Brittany" Washington found support in her best friend, Shaniquel McCoy, and thousands of Facebook followers as she battled a rare form of cancer, called Choriocarcinoma, this year. Most recently McCoy shaved her head to mark the end of Washington's chemotherapy.
Gulfport High student Garrett Waldrop surprised his girlfriend, Samantha Bell, with a special homecoming invite. Bell has been battling leukemia and even though she's currently in remission she has to go to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans four or five days a week for chemotherapy. Waldrop's special invite was a way to cheer her up on a day she was home in Gulfport.