Missing woman says she’s not missing after all in Biloxi

A woman reported missing Wednesday strolled into the Biloxi Police Department at 10:46 p.m. Saturday to let officers know she is fine.
Rebekah Dawn Gagnon, 32, had last been seen on Casino Row wearing a Denver Broncos shirt. She is not from this area.
Police had asked for help locating her.
The Police Department sent out a news release Sunday morning that said, “Rebekah Gagnon came in person to the Police Department to report that she was not missing. Gagnon was in good health and reported that there was no criminal activity involved in her disappearance.”
The news release says the case is closed.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments