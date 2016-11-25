'Wild Bill,' 91, celebrates 1st Thanksgiving with new bride

World War II veteran William "Wild Bill" Allen, 91, married Jamie Simpson Shubert, 76, on Nov. 20. On Thursday, they celebrated their first Thanksgiving as newlyweds.
Body of Pass Christian fisherman found

Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks describes efforts to find a man who witnesses said fell off the seawall while fishing at the Pass Christian Harbor on Tuesday. The body of Anthony Edward Palode, 60, of Pass Christian was found Wednesday morning.

Why bald is beautiful for two Gulfport girls

Laqueria "Brittany" Washington found support in her best friend, Shaniquel McCoy, and thousands of Facebook followers as she battled a rare form of cancer, called Choriocarcinoma, this year. Most recently McCoy shaved her head to mark the end of Washington's chemotherapy.

See Gulfport teen's touching homecoming invitation

Gulfport High student Garrett Waldrop surprised his girlfriend, Samantha Bell, with a special homecoming invite. Bell has been battling leukemia and even though she's currently in remission she has to go to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans four or five days a week for chemotherapy. Waldrop's special invite was a way to cheer her up on a day she was home in Gulfport.

