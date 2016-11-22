Shopping in D’Iberville this week? Here’s how to stay safe.

D’Iberville police know the week of Thanksgiving is a popular time for shopping in areas such as Sangani Boulevard and in the Promenade, and they’re beefing up patrol to help keep shoppers and residents safe.
Capt. Marty Griffin said shoppers should expect to see uniformed officers in and around stores and parking lots throughout the city this week. He said additional plain clothes officers in unmarked cars will be patrolling, “searching for individuals who have criminal intentions.”
Griffin asks residents to be extra cautious while driving in D’Iberville, as there will be increased traffic.
Drivers should take advantage of the new access ramps to D’Iberville Boulevard and Lamey Bridge Road, Griffin said, and remember the new Popps Ferry Road extension and Big Ridge Road are open for use.
Griffin offers these tips to ensure shopper safety this holiday season:
- Lock packages in the trunk of your car or anywhere out of sight. Do not leave them in sight for everyone to see what you have purchased.
- Don’t overload yourself with packages.
- If you must shop in the evening, shop with a friend.
- Park in a well-lit area, as close as possible to store entrances. Be particularly aware of persons in the parking lot, especially near your car.
- Lock your car and make sure your windows are closed.
- Carry only charge cards you will need. Don’t flash or carry large amounts of cash.
- Carry your purse next to your body with the purse flap against you. Men should carry their wallets in front or inside pockets.
- Be aware of your surroundings and the people around you. Don’t allow your attention to become distracted from your purse or packages.
- Teach your children to approach a police officer, store clerk or security guard and ask for help if they become separated in a store or mall.
- Don’t hesitate to notify the police or store security if you see suspicious activity.
- If you have to wait for a ride, wait in a busy, well lit place.
- If you are a victim of a crime, report it to police immediately.
