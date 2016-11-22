Offenders on house arrest donate food for Thanksgiving meal

Offenders on house arrest have donated 100 hams and turkeys and more for Feed My Sheep’s Thanksgiving meal for the homeless and other needy residents.
The offenders, supervised by the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ Gulfport Field Office, have been collecting the meats and other items for several weeks, Probation and Parole Agent Troy A. Carpenter said.
They also collected more than 2,000 non-perishable items to help prepare Thursday’s meal at the soup kitchen, located at 2615 19th Street.
Some of the offenders helped clean the grounds over the weekend and some have volunteered to help serve on Thanksgiving Day.
“We are not offering them anything in exchange for doing this,” Carpenter said.
“We want people to see that convicted felons did something good. Too many times we don’t see what they did right. We know they did wrong.”
This is the second year the Harrison County-Gulfport offenders have donated to Feed My Sheep.
Donations this year exceed those from last year, Carpenter said.
