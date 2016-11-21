It will begin to look a lot like Christmas at Jones Park on Tuesday

1:45 William "Wild Bill" Allen, 91, ties the knot Pause

0:35 4-year-old had enough at this wedding

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

1:15 See the world from above in a World War II military plane

0:46 'I love seeing the reactions on their faces'

0:52 Body of Pass Christian fisherman found

1:12 Police Chief: "Were staying hopeful" in search for missing man

0:27 Fisherman missing in Pass Christian Harbor

1:29 Air Force dad surprises daughter with early return from Afghanistan

2:05 Why bald is beautiful for two Gulfport girls

1:05 Spokesmen for Biloxi and the state of Mississippi present their side