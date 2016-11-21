It will begin to look a lot like Christmas at Jones Park on Tuesday

Gulfport will light up the night Tuesday when the Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival offers a sneak peek into the holiday season.
A child selected by Make-A-Wish will officially flip the switch at 5:20 p.m., but there’s more to see than the thousands of lights that will fill Jones Park. Last season, Evan Heidingfelder of Gulfport was the “switchmaster.”
The lights will run Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, 2017. The lights can be enjoyed on a walk through the park, via a heated trolley car or even from atop a Santa’s Big Wheel ride, the Merry Go Round Carousel, Santa Express Tour Train, Skyracer, Holly Copter or the Kid’s Master Express Train.
Admission is $5 per person or $40 for a Holiday Savings Pass. In addition, visitors to the park can visit Santa in the Santa’s Village, take photos at an “Elfie Selfie” station throughout the park or just wander around looking at the lights.
In addition, Ron Meyers Productions will bring artists with hand-crafted gifts for sale to help the holiday shopping along.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
