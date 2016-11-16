First lady wasn’t only famous face Gilich saw in D.C.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich and his wife, Serena, were recent guests of First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House, but hers is not the only famous face they saw.
After leaving the White House, the Gilichs ran into actor Woody Harrelson.
Gilich said he walked up to Harrelson and said hello, and Harrelson told him he was in Mississippi in 2014 when he attended the Alabama-Ole Miss game in Oxford while filming a movie.
The Gilichs were at the White House on Monday to be honored for Biloxi’s efforts to help end homelessness among veterans. They were the only representatives from Mississippi honored for their efforts.
“There are 41,000 homeless veterans nationwide,” Gilich said. “The government knows who they are, but the challenge is to get these veterans to avail themselves of the tapestry of services available through HUD and Veterans Affairs and across the federal government.”
