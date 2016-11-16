Five things to know about Long Beach mayor’s breakfast

Long Beach Mayor Billy Skellie has started saying his goodbyes. Although he’s technically not leaving his post as mayor of the Friendly City until June 2017, Skellie on Wednesday morning gave his final Breakfast With the Mayor address to a packed house gathered at the USM Gulf Park Campus.
“This is my last opportunity to speak to y’all as a group like this,” Skellie said.
Skellie was sworn into office a few months before Hurricane Katrina hit the Coast in 2005.
“In 12 hours, more than a third of our city was destroyed, but I think we have recovered nicely so far and we have added about 2,000 people back to our population since the storm,” he said.
Here are five things to know about Long Beach:
Harbor View Cafe
Dining at one of Long Beach’s favorite eateries will soon be easier thanks to a $500 small business grant that was awarded to the Harbor View Cafe on Wednesday. The grant, issued through the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce, will allow the restaurant to improve its online ordering service.
Redesigned Jeff Davis Avenue
Skellie said this was one of his pet projects during his three terms as mayor. The redesign includes additional public parking spaces, the town green area as well as a new City Hall.
Crime is down
Skellie said that between November 2015 and November 2016, there has been a drop in arrests made for criminal activity in Long Beach. However, he said warnings for misdemeanor crimes such as speeding were up.
“We would rather be giving out warnings for speeding than having crimes we have to prosecute,” he said.
14 new businesses
“We’re doing quite well for ourselves as a community,” Skellie said when talking about the new businesses that have opened in Long Beach since November 2015.
Many of the new businesses are located in the city’s downtown area. This includes Sister Swank Boutique and Half-Baked Subs.
Many of the don town merchants are also participating in “Fourth Friday” events by extending store hours and offering sales.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
