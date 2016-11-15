A priest walks into a bar — and raises money for a food pantry

When The Rev. Patrick Sanders, priest in charge at St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, celebrated his recent birthday at Murky Waters in Gulfport, he said he inadvertently raised a few hundred dollars for the Feed My Sheep food ministry.
“We had a great time at my birthday party — I was playing some songs and I decided to put out a tip jar and we decided to give the money to Feed My Sheep because St. Peter’s provides a meal there every Saturday,” Sanders said. “Well, we wanted to try and do something on a bigger scale.”
St Peter’s will be hosting a fundraiser at the popular barbecue joint from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. The $10 admission allows guests to enjoy barbecue buffet and live music from Sanders and friends. The proceeds will go to help St. Peter’s provide its meal service Saturdays at Feed My Sheep.
“We were only doing one Saturday a month at Feed My Sheep,” Sanders said, “but we received an anonymous gift that allowed us to do it every Saturday.
“We want to keep doing it every Saturday so we decided to do something quarterly and this is our first one.”
He said the meals are prepared every Saturday morning at St. Peter’s and the delivered to Feed My Sheep to be distributed.
“Murky Waters has been so good to us — we had a blast at my birthday party — and we wanted to do another event with them,” Sanders said. “Whatever money we raise tonight will help us to keep our every-Saturday commitment.”
