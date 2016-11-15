Harrison County

November 15, 2016 12:43 PM

Gulfport woman missing since Monday

By Jeff Clark

Gulfport

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say went missing from Bayberry RV Park, located at 1791 16th St., Monday afternoon.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release that 22-year-old Marissa Ann Roberts was last seen sitting a picnic table near her residence around noon on Monday.

Roberts is described as a white female that is approximately 5 feet, 4inches and about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing gray fleece pants with a blue long-sleeved shirt with a yellow tank top underneath.

Peterson said Roberts has mild schizophrenia and is currently off her medication.

If you have any information, call 228-896-0678.

Harrison County

Comments

