Gulfport woman missing since Monday

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say went missing from Bayberry RV Park, located at 1791 16th St., Monday afternoon.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release that 22-year-old Marissa Ann Roberts was last seen sitting a picnic table near her residence around noon on Monday.
Roberts is described as a white female that is approximately 5 feet, 4inches and about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing gray fleece pants with a blue long-sleeved shirt with a yellow tank top underneath.
Peterson said Roberts has mild schizophrenia and is currently off her medication.
If you have any information, call 228-896-0678.
