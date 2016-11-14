4-year-old had enough at this wedding

Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks describes efforts to find a man who witnesses said fell off the seawall while fishing at the Pass Christian Harbor on Tuesday. The body of Anthony Edward Palode, 60, of Pass Christian was found Wednesday morning.
Air Force Tech Sgt. Casey Richardson surprised his daughter with an early return from his deployment in Afghanistan. Her school, Popp’s Ferry Elementary School in Biloxi, Miss., staged a program that set up the surprise.
Gulfport High student Garrett Waldrop surprised his girlfriend, Samantha Bell, with a special homecoming invite. Bell has been battling leukemia and even though she's currently in remission she has to go to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans four or five days a week for chemotherapy. Waldrop's special invite was a way to cheer her up on a day she was home in Gulfport.
Alice Wittman and her husband, Frank, have been season ticket holders since the New Orleans Saints team was born Nov. 1, 1967. She talks about how they first bought tickets and the early years at Tulane Stadium. This season marks the 50th anniversary of the franchise.