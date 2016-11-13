Controlled burn alarms residents, fire department

A large controlled burn with flames reaching close to 50 feet in the air alarmed the fire department and residents Saturday night.
The fire department received several calls concerning a fire that was spotted east of Cowan Lorraine Road and about 100 yards south of Sundown Drive.
Fire department and police officials responded, only to learn the landowner had a burn permit allowing him to burn debris on his property.
The landowner, who asked not to be identified, said the burn is one of several controlled burns on his property. He said he’s clearing the densely wooded area on his property and plans to develop the land for residential and commercial purposes.
The fire department received another call later in the night concerning the fire after someone said spread to a nearby marsh, but the call did not check out.
Several concerned residents drove down the road to check on the fire.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
