Patio 44 does something spectacular before its grand opening Monday

A restaurant opening Monday in downtown Biloxi has a menu that will make your mouth water, but that’s not the only reason you should consider dining at Patio 44.
The Southern-style restaurant opened its first location in Hattiesburg in 2013, and the focal point of the dining experience is eating outside on the patio, if the name did not already give give that away.
Coastians will surely love some of the unique menu options, like the Sweet Hot Pecan Pan Fried Chicken lunch plate. But what South Mississippians should know is what the company did before they even opened their doors in Biloxi.
On Oct. 24, Brittany Berry had just finished a first round of job interviews with Patio 44. She was driving home to celebrate when the Ford Taurus she was driving was hit by a fleeing vehicle involved in a police pursuit on Lamey Bridge Road.
The other driver, Carl Daniel Young Jr. of Mobile, T-boned Berry’s car on the driver’s side where she was sitting, police said. Berry was taken to ICU at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport to recover.
Not only did Patio 44 send flowers to the hospital, the company told her she had the job and could start at the restaurant as soon as she recovered from her injuries. Patio 44 also donated $500 to a GoFundMe account a friend set up to help with medical expenses.
Patio 44 in Biloxi opens at 11 a.m. Monday on Main Street. It’s located near Zeppelin’s Pizzeria and The Fillin’ Station.
