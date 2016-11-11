Florida Georgia Line will ‘Cruise’ into Biloxi in early 2017

Florida native Brian Kelley and Georgia Tyler Hubbard have been sweeping music award shows for the past three years. And in 2017, the country music duo that is better known as Florida Georgia Line will “Cruise” into the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
Tickets for the Feb 16 Florida Georgia Line go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the coliseum box office.
The “Dig Your Roots Tour” will also feature Dustin Lynch and Chris Kane.
Since releasing their debut album “Here’s to The Good Times” in 2012, the duo have sold millions of albums and have had hits such as “Cruise” and “This is How We Roll.”
The band released it latest album “Dig Your Roots” in August.
