'I love seeing the reactions on their faces'

Paige Wilson explains why she and her sister, Kaley, decided to raise money for first responders with their lemonade stand.
Robin Fitzgerald rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Harrison County

Why bald is beautiful for two Gulfport girls

Laqueria "Brittany" Washington found support in her best friend, Shaniquel McCoy, and thousands of Facebook followers as she battled a rare form of cancer, called Choriocarcinoma, this year. Most recently McCoy shaved her head to mark the end of Washington's chemotherapy.

Harrison County

See Gulfport teen's touching homecoming invitation

Gulfport High student Garrett Waldrop surprised his girlfriend, Samantha Bell, with a special homecoming invite. Bell has been battling leukemia and even though she's currently in remission she has to go to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans four or five days a week for chemotherapy. Waldrop's special invite was a way to cheer her up on a day she was home in Gulfport.

New Orleans Saints

Saints fans for 50 years

Alice Wittman and her husband, Frank, have been season ticket holders since the New Orleans Saints team was born Nov. 1, 1967. She talks about how they first bought tickets and the early years at Tulane Stadium. This season marks the 50th anniversary of the franchise.

Editor's Choice Videos