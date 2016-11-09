'I love seeing the reactions on their faces'

Air Force Tech Sgt. Casey Richardson surprised his daughter with an early return from his deployment in Afghanistan. Her school, Popp’s Ferry Elementary School in Biloxi, Miss., staged a program that set up the surprise.
Laqueria "Brittany" Washington found support in her best friend, Shaniquel McCoy, and thousands of Facebook followers as she battled a rare form of cancer, called Choriocarcinoma, this year. Most recently McCoy shaved her head to mark the end of Washington's chemotherapy.
Gulfport High student Garrett Waldrop surprised his girlfriend, Samantha Bell, with a special homecoming invite. Bell has been battling leukemia and even though she's currently in remission she has to go to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans four or five days a week for chemotherapy. Waldrop's special invite was a way to cheer her up on a day she was home in Gulfport.
Alice Wittman and her husband, Frank, have been season ticket holders since the New Orleans Saints team was born Nov. 1, 1967. She talks about how they first bought tickets and the early years at Tulane Stadium. This season marks the 50th anniversary of the franchise.
Fire destroyed a camper trailer on Hand Road in west Harrison County on Wednesday night around 9:30 pm. The Harrison County Fire Marshals Office, along with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, are investigating.
Family and friends gather at Jones Park for a prayer vigil to support John Harrison Doucet, 20, and his recovery on Monday, September 19, 2016. Doucet was electrocuted Sunday Sunday evening at the Gulfport Yacht Club while parking his sailboat.