Early voter turnout strong at this Biloxi precinct

1:58 Questions remain in Stone County Pause

0:43 Clarence Kennedy had the game of his life

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

1:42 Moss Point church prays for the presidential election

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:28 Stay Puft marshmallow man hanging out in airport

2:44 Spades strike history in Galilee