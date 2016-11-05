Want to watch the big game tonight? Try Fishbone Alley

With a sellout crowd expected in Baton Rouge tonight for the Alabama/LSU game, don’t fret if you can’t be there to watch the game in person.
The City of Gulfport will be showing the game live starting at 7 p.m. on a large screen in Fishbone Alley. The screen is so large, in fact, that it’s the one the city uses for Cinema by The Shore in Jones Park. The pregame starts at 5:30.
“This is a great excuse for people to get out and enjoy this weather and watch some good football,” said Gulfport spokesman Chris Vignes. “When we renovated Fishbone Alley, this is exactly the kind of activity when wanted to do for the community.”
With dozens of restaurants and bars downtown, Gulfport Main Street Director Laurie Toups said the game is a way to support local businesses.
“All of the businesses that are connected to Fishbone Alley will have food and drink specials,” Toups said. “You can grab something to eat and get a drink and come back and watch the game, but be sure to bring your own chair.”
Toups said the event is one of the first since the “to go cup” ordinance was eneacted.
“We did a Cruisn’ The Coast preview in October, so this is the second gathering we’ve had downtown since it was passed.”
The big screen will be returning to Fishbone Alley on Saturday, Dec. 10 for a especial screening of the Chevy Chase holiday classic “Christmas Vacation.”
As for tonight, Vignes was diplomatic when asked who Gulfport will be pulling for in the game.
“We’re just excited that the Gulfport Admirals are going to the playoffs,” he said.
