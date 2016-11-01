Biloxi City Council wants to hear more about waterfront plan

The City Council on Tuesday had the first reading on rezoning the land around Margaritaville Resort Biloxi but slowed down action on the proposed waterfront plan.
“The concept is not bad. It’s just a very expensive concept,” Councilman George Lawrence said after hearing city attorney Gerald Blessey explain the plan.
The council voted unanimously to table the first reading and hold a public hearing to get more information about what the plan entails, the cost and possible funding.
“I think there’s a lot to be explained,” Lawrence said.
Key to the plan is a 25-foot building set back from the water, Blessey said, along with piers along the front beach and Back Bay with areas where people can put their feet in the water.
The second reading and a vote on the rezoning around Margaritaville Biloxi to allow family entertainment rather than casinos are expected to be on the agenda at the next council meeting on Nov. 15.
The council approved a tax increment financing bond for road construction adjacent to the new Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market off Popp’s Ferry Road in North Biloxi.
