No foul play in death of remains found in woods. But who was it?

The investigation of a man’s skeletal remains recently found in woods shows no foul play was involved, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said.
But the man’s identity is a mystery.
His remains were found Oct. 11 while two young men were looking for scrap metal in woods behind a home on Oak Drive. The neighborhood is off Century Lane on the west side of Old Highway 49.
“We think we know who it was, but we’re pulling a lot of reports to make sure,” Hargrove said Tuesday.
The young men found a skull, which led to the discovery of other parts as the coroner, sheriff’s investigators and crime-scene technicians looked further and documented what they found.
The man had not been reported missing.
The remains were sent to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory, where an autopsy was performed and a forensic pathologist and an anthropologist studied the remains.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
