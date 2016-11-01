Officials searching for missing fisherman in Pass harbor

Officials are searching in the dark for a fisherman reported missing overnight in the city’s harbor.
Police Chief Tim Hendricks said the incident happened about 2 a.m. and the search for the fisherman has been active since about 2:30 a.m.
Two search boats began making passes at sunrise directly behind the pier of the Pass Christian Yacht Club as the search entered its fifth hour.
The search is centralized on the west side of the harbor near the yacht club. Efforts were hampered early by fog in the pre-dawn.
Video from the harbor showed the man falling off the seawall toward the Gulf side. Hendricks said the search will intensify after daybreak.
He also said the two fishermen who reported the man’s fall from the seawall were too far away to lend assistance and by the time they got to the area, they lost sight of the fisherman.
Pass Christian police and fire officials are on scene, as well as a team from the Department of Marine Resources.
