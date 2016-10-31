Official: She was ejected from her car but a child inside was unharmed

A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the car she was driving flipped several times, but a child inside of the car left the scene with no injuries, a fire official said.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said officials responded to a single-vehicle crash on Firetower Road, just north of Dubuisson Road, at 8:45 p.m Monday.
Sullivan said the driver left the roadway and flipped the car she was driving multiple times, and she was ejected from the vehicle.
A child inside of the car was strapped into a safety seat and did not suffer any injuries, Sullivan said.
A helicopter was dispatched to the scene of the accident, but Sullivan said the woman was taken by ambulance to Garden Park Hospital. She suffered serious injuries, Sullivan said.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. Sullivan said sheriff’s deputies responded, as well as Harrison County Fire Services, West Harrison Fire Department and the Pass Christian Fire Department.
