Public meeting planned on Turkey Creek restoration

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality plans a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday regarding the restoration of Turkey Creek at the Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison Street in Gulfport.
This project, funded through National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund, is intended to conserve important habitat and enhance water quality in the 30,000-acre Turkey Creek watershed. Restoration will involve restoration of wetlands, riparian buffers, invasive-species management, debris removal and stream-bank stabilization.
Details: www.restore.ms/nfwf-projects-2
Sun Herald
