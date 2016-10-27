Where’s the best place to vacation in Mississippi? You know

Cosmopolitan magazine’s website has named the Gulf Coast as Mississippi’s best vacation spot, but was there really any question?
Writer Perri O. Blumberg said she was specifically seeking spots for fun getaways with the girls. She picked a city in each state. The Coast apparently had too many good places to single one out.
She suggests visitors start out a Fishbone Alley, Gulfport’s new pedestrian walkway decorated with lights and art downtown, wind their way to The Greenhouse on Porter in Ocean Springs for yoga and stay at the historic White House Hotel on U.S. 90 in Biloxi.
So, big rivals Gulfport and Biloxi both got a mention. Or should we say, “former rivals.” Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes started a One Coast campaign and he and Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich have seemed pretty chummy when spotted at public events.
Gulfport was all about promoting the Cosmo shout-out on its Facebook page.
