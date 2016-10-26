An interstate accident got his goat — literally

There’s one less goat on Roy Malley’s pasture to eat weeds and brush, frolic, bleat and play head-butting.
Malley, 71, has been raising livestock — goats and cows — longer than he can remember. But he’s never experienced what happened on Tuesday.
One of the goats he had just bought was fatally injured in a collision on Interstate 10 while Malley was driving the herd to his farm on Vidalia Road.
“I had six but one didn’t make it,” Malley said.
He didn’t even have time to name the goat before it met its untimely end.
“I had just bought the goats to keep the field down on a piece of property I own. I keep goats over there and I’ve got cows at my house and some at another place. I can’t keep them all at the same place,” he said.
Malley, of Willie Malley Road near Pass Christian, said he was heading west on I-10 from the Long Beach exit when an 18-wheeler struck the back of his truck.
His goats were in cages stacked on top of each other in the back of his truck.
The back of the truck crumpled in against the nearest cage. One goat appeared to be seriously wounded. One of its leg was trapped in the truck’s mangled back end.
Harrison County deputies reached the scene and called for animal control officers.
They were afraid one of the goats would lose its leg but they hoped it could be saved, Sheriff’s Capt. John Marr said.
“Its leg was pinned but once they pried the tailgate open, its leg popped out,” he said.
But the goat’s condition was worse than what it seemed.
“I had to put it down,” Malley said.
Animal control officers drove Malley and his new goats to his pasture.
“They said the goats were very noisy. I can tell you that,” Marr said.
Malley euthanized the goat.
He handled the situation in a matter-of-fact manner on Wednesday at his sister’s home in Gulfport.
“I can’t drive my truck and I can’t drive my automobile right now,” Malley said. “I’m sitting here waiting for my attorney to call.”
Comments