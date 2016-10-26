Grab your sweaters — ice skating (and Elsa and Olaf) returns to the Coast

Although the weather outside is far from frightful, things are about to get a lot cooler inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
Ice skating returns to the Coast on Friday. Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.
Tickets are on sale for 90 minute sessions for $12. Tickets can also be purchased at the Coliseum 30 minutes prior to the session. The admission cost includes skate rentals.
Skating parties can be booked at the Coliseum’s website.
“This is the only public ice-skating facility between Pensacola and Baton Rouge,” Coliseum marketing director Kendra Simpson said.
Simpson said there are 73 ice-skating sessions available to the public.
“We have added additional slots this year during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” she said.
The season ends Jan. 8, 2017. A full calendar can be found at the Coliseum’s website.
The Coliseum will also host Disney on Ice presents “Dream Big,” which features Disney characters such as Ariel, Tinkerbell and Elsa and Olaf from “Frozen.”
The show runs Dec. 1-4. Tickets start at $15 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
