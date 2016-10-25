Some streets in East Biloxi will be closed for weeks

Several streets in East Biloxi will be closed — some for three weeks — as road work continues, the city said.
According to post made on the city’s Facebook page, Lee Street (from Esters Boulevard to Jefferson Street) will be closed be closed from Oct. 24-31. The closure is in effect for 24 hours each day.
The following closes were also listed on the city’s website:
Summer Lane (north off Cedar Lake Road) will have intermittent lane closures beginning Thursday, Oct. 27, to allow crews to install sewer mains for the Holly Bluff-Cedar Lake Area Sewer Extension Project. Lane closures are expected to be in effect during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for approximately two to three weeks.
Porter Avenue (from Division Street to Desoto Avenue) is closed to through traffic through Friday, Nov. 11. This closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day until completion.
Seal Avenue (from Division Street to Esposito Street) is closed to through traffic through Friday, Nov. 11. This closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day until completion.
Thelma Street (from Hopkins Boulevard to Iroquois Street) is closed to through traffic through Friday, Nov. 11. This closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day until completion.
Lee Street (from Division Street to Back Bay Boulevard) is closed to through traffic through Friday, Oct. 28. This closure will be in effect 24 hours each day until completion.
Back Bay Boulevard (from Oak Street to Braun Street) is closed to through traffic through Friday, Nov. 11. This closure will be in effect 24 hours each day until completion.
Comments