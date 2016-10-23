Dead Biloxi mayors come to life in cemetery

Jim Rux portrays former Biloxi Mayor John Bousquet at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Wesley Guthrie portrays former Biloxi Mayor John Walker at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Laz N. Quave portrays his grandfather, former Biloxi Mayor Laz Quave, at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Talullah Kennedy, 5, watches as Justin Kennedy portrays her great-great-great grandfather, former Biloxi Mayor John Kennedy, at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. With her are her mother, Alexa Moran, right, and Moran's sister, Angela Kimball.
Boyce Deaton and Amber Dawn portray former Biloxi Mayor R. Hart Chinn and his wife, Vera Dukate Bond Chinn, at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Justin Kennedy portrays his great-great uncle, former Biloxi Mayor John Kennedy, at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Former Biloxi Mayor A.J. Holloway and his wife, Macklyn, watch as Cree Cantrell portrays former Biloxi Mayor Dr. Daniel Nash at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Jeffrey O'Keefe portrays his great uncle, former Biloxi Mayor John O'Keefe, at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Visitors at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour shade their eyes on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 with fans bearing photos of former Biloxi Mayors portrayed in the tour.
Jim Russell portrays former Biloxi Mayor H.J. Meaut at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Visitors arrive for the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Billy Miller and Brandy Mills portray former Biloxi Mayor Louis Braun and his wife, Katherine Jones Braun, at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Visitors walk between stations at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Dimitri Vychko of Music by Fine Arts Ensemble performs at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Visitors walk between stations at the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Lloyd and Mimi Elmer, right, flew 2,600 miles from their home in Gig Harbor, Wash., to attend the 10th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. They were invited by Jane Shambra, left, head of the Local History & Genealogy Department at the Biloxi Library. Lloyd's great uncle, F.W. Elmer was a former mayor in Biloxi and was portrayed during the cemetery tour by Bill Raymond.
