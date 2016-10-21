Giving hearts, hands sought for Feed the Needy Thanksgiving meals

Thankful hearts and helping hands are sought to help provide a Thanksgiving meal for Harrison County’s less fortunate.
The Gulf Coast Public Safety Feed the Needy program also needs donations to cover the costs. The holiday meal program, in its 27th year, is funded solely by donations.
About 300 volunteers helped provide some 1,800 Thanksgiving meals last year, and about 250 volunteers helped provide about 1,500 Christmas meals. That’s about 3,300 holiday meals last year.
The program, previously known as Harrison County Volunteers to Feed the Needy, is a joint effort of volunteers and public safety agencies throughout the county.
Public safety agencies collect names and addresses of the needy, including shut-ins. Some volunteers cook or keep food trays filled at a long assembly-line area. Some dish out food while others, holding “to go” boxes, walk by and hold out their boxes for turkey and the trimmings. Some pack delivery boxes. Others deliver the meals and spread holiday cheer.
I realized I could reach out and hold the plate and roll myself to the next food item.
Volunteer Zenita Day, who was wheelchair-bound last Thanksgiving
Lt. Mike Shaw of the Gulfport Police Department is accepting donations by phone and by mail.
The county’s five police departments, the Gulfport Fire Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are collecting names and addresses of the less fortunate in their areas.
Meals can be delivered or picked up at the Lyman Community Center.
People who want to volunteer to package or deliver meals should report to the Lyman Community Center at 8 a.m. Nov. 24. Deliveries will start at 9 a.m.
Organizers and volunteers last year said they were overwhelmed by the spirit of giving and volunteering.
One volunteer, Zenita Day, was wheelchair-bound after a stroke and a fall, yet helped fill plates.
"I realized I could reach out and hold the plate and roll myself to the next food item," Day told the Sun Herald.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Feed the Needy signups
Phone numbers to submit names/addresses on list for meals:
Biloxi Police Department: 228-385-3033
D’Iberville Police Department: 228-396-4252
Gulfport Fire Department: 228-868-5950
Gulfport Police Department: 228-868-5703
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office: 228-896-0606
Long Beach Police Department: 228-865-1981
Pass Christian Police: 228-452-3302
To make a donation:
Call 228-868-5703
Mail check to Gulf Coast Feed The Needy, Attn. Lt. Mike Shaw, 2220 15th Street, Gulfport, MS 39501
