Spokesmen for Biloxi and the state of Mississippi present their side

Gerald Blessey and Jonathan Dyal try to make their point before Biloxi Planning Commission.
Tim Isbell The Sun Herald

New Orleans Saints

Saints fans for 50 years

Alice Wittman and her husband, Frank, have been season ticket holders since the New Orleans Saints team was born Nov. 1, 1967. She talks about how they first bought tickets and the early years at Tulane Stadium. This season marks the 50th anniversary of the franchise.

Editor's Choice Videos