Spokesmen for Biloxi and the state of Mississippi present their side

Alice Wittman and her husband, Frank, have been season ticket holders since the New Orleans Saints team was born Nov. 1, 1967. She talks about how they first bought tickets and the early years at Tulane Stadium. This season marks the 50th anniversary of the franchise.
Fire destroyed a camper trailer on Hand Road in west Harrison County on Wednesday night around 9:30 pm. The Harrison County Fire Marshals Office, along with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, are investigating.
Gulf Coast Rescue Mission in Biloxi was wiped out by a fire early Saturday morning. The mission's thrift store — it's main source of money — was destroyed along with transient housing and their kitchen. Despite the setback, assistant director Sean Smith said they will be back.